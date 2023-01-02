Bigg Boss 16! Soundarya Sharma to be a part of Sajid Khan’s upcoming movie?

Soundarya Sharma got evicted from Bigg Boss she was seen as a strong contestant on the show and the fans miss watching her on the show. Now there is news doing the rounds that Soundarya Sharma has bagged Sajid Khan’s movie.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 11:13
MUMBAI :Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic Ranchi Diaries in 2017, and she even had a special appearance in the movie ‘Thank God’.

She has been part of successful web series like Raktanchal 2, Country Mafia and Karm Yuddh.

But she rose to fame after her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 16.

She had grabbed the headlines for her love affair with fellow contestant Gautam Vig, which was a topic of discussion both inside and outside of the show.

The actress was also very close to Archana Gautam, and they shared a great bond of friendship.

Unfortunately, the actress has been evicted from the show and her journey has come to an end.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma accuses the makers of the show of being biased towards Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; says “There is no use of saying anything as everyone has come here with some settings”

We all know that Sajid Khan is directing a movie starring Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.

He would begin the shoot anytime soon. Now there are reports doing the rounds that Soundarya Sharma might be a part of his movie where she would be having a special dance number in it, though there is no confirmation on the same.

In this season we did all the contestants have got some or other work post this show.

Priyanka has got an offer from Salman, Nimrit, and Shalin would be working with Ekta Kapoor, Shiv has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mc Stan has shows lined up, Sumbul might have been offered Naagin 7 and Tina has backed a big South Indian movie.

The only two people who are left to get work are Archana but there is news that she might be seen in Naagin 7.

Soundarya Sharma had bagged Sajid Khan’s movie where she would be having a song in it, though there is no confirmation on it.

Well, this will be a big break for Saundarya as it would be the first big-budget Bollywood movie.

Are you excited to see the actress in the movie?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : REALLY! Soundarya Sharma's achievements before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house

 

 

 

