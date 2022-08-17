Bigg Boss 16 Update : Actor Vishal Pandey becomes a confirmed contestant, to enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is soon to hit the screens and the fans just can’t keep calm. The buzz around the show is all-time high with the insiders always updating us about the latest gossip regarding the contestants selected for the show. Recently, some leaked snippets from the insides of the bigg boss house went viral on social media.

As excited as fans are to know which of their favourite celebrity is going to be a part of the show this year, speculations are rife that popular social media influencer - actor Vishal Pandey, who is most loved on Instagram for his oh so happening content ticking 10million plus followers from all across the nation and internationally, will be a part of the most controversial reality show of the country.

That’s right! A birdie informed us that Vishal, is in cahoots for entering Salman Khan’s show as a confirmed contestant and will be soon seen on our television entering the bigg boss house. However, no official confirmation has been made by the actor and the makers but we can surely expect this years bigg boss 16 to be loaded with surprises.

Apart from Vishal Pandey, celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Shiney Ahuja, Munawar Faruqui and many others are also speculated to be a part of Salman’s Khan’s BB16 this year.