Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma announces her first collaboration with T-Series!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 14:10
Soundarya Sharma

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Soundarya Sharma who has floored audiences with her onscreen presence now collaborates with T-Series for the very first time on a new single, details of which are still under wraps. Soundarya Sharma made the announcement on her social media where she posted a picture of her with the caption "A #Khoobsurat Collab coming soon with @tseriesmusic Stay tuned for this one!" and had fans excited with this collaboration. 

After featuring in several singles in the past, Soundarya Sharma now teams up with the biggest Indian music heavyweight and fans are curious to see whether the track will be a romantic one, a melancholic one, or a peppy dance track like Sharma has attempted in the past.

The label will soon announce the single and we can’t wait for the details!

