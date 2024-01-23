Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande bags Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 before exiting the house?

Ankita had to face a lot of backlash and turmoil not only because of her mother-in-law but due to the fights with Vicky as well.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 16:43
Ankita

MUMBAI : Actress Ankita Lokhande is a huge name in the world of Indian Television and films. She got immense recognition for her role in Pavitra Rishta and is now ruling the headlines with her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Her fights with husband Vicky Jain has been giving the show a lot of TRP.

Also Read-AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! From Tejasswi Prakash to Ankita Lokhande, netizens express disappointment towards shows where actors play their own character’s kid; say it is unfair and unnecessary

Ankita had to face a lot of backlash and turmoil not only because of her mother-in-law but due to the fights with Vicky as well. Now Ektaa Kapoor had entered Bigg Boss 16 to select a lead for her Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Many even speculated that Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were being considered for Naagin 7, but there was no truth to it. 

On Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was signed for Naagin 6. Now, as per sources, Ankita Lokhande has been offered Naagin 7. She will be taking over from Tejasswi. 

The source added, “Of course, Ankita had MG. Beyond that, that's her game plan. Colors knows her popularity and we wouldn't be surprised if she signs the dotted lines for the project soon after Bigg Boss 17 gets over.”

Also Read-Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Karishma Tanna sanju Ranbir Kapoor Qayamat Ki Raat Baal Veer Bigg Boss Naagin Salman Khan Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi scoop Ankita Lokhande Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 16:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Rinku
Exclusive! The X factor about my character is that it is a mix of expressions that range from comedy to emotional: Rinku Worah on shooting for Pashminna
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! This is how one of the contestants between Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhihsek and Arun would get eliminated just few days before the finale
Hiba Nawab
Amazing! Hiba Nawab thrilled to learn a new dance form for Star Plus’ Jhanak; says ‘amazing journey of growth and self discovery’
Preety Agarwal
RIP: Tina Datta mourns the loss of good friend and fashion designer Preety Agarwal
Shubhi Sharma
Exclusive: Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Aww! Netizens are in love with the way Ishaan is already a LOYAL HUSBAND to Savi; rejoice as #IshVi get married in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin