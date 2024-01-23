Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande bags Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 before exiting the house?

MUMBAI : Actress Ankita Lokhande is a huge name in the world of Indian Television and films. She got immense recognition for her role in Pavitra Rishta and is now ruling the headlines with her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Her fights with husband Vicky Jain has been giving the show a lot of TRP.

Ankita had to face a lot of backlash and turmoil not only because of her mother-in-law but due to the fights with Vicky as well. Now Ektaa Kapoor had entered Bigg Boss 16 to select a lead for her Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Many even speculated that Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were being considered for Naagin 7, but there was no truth to it.

On Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was signed for Naagin 6. Now, as per sources, Ankita Lokhande has been offered Naagin 7. She will be taking over from Tejasswi.

The source added, “Of course, Ankita had MG. Beyond that, that's her game plan. Colors knows her popularity and we wouldn't be surprised if she signs the dotted lines for the project soon after Bigg Boss 17 gets over.”

