Bigg Boss 17: Anurag is crossing the line, says Sana Raees Khan!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 06:15
MUMBAI : Lawyer Sana Raees Khan might not be jumping in fights but she knows how to make her point heard. And she makes sure to stand up for the truth, no matter who she is talking about. Sana, who has never shared a bad equation with Anurag, made sure to speak up about what he was doing wrong. Anurag has been having a constant fight with Arun, and things have escalated beyond his control. Things went to the extent of Anurag picking up something from the kitchen and throwing it. It broke into pieces.  Sana spoke to Arun after that, talking about how this should not have been done. She was very clear about her views and made sure she was heard. She told Arun that Anurag was crossing the line now. However, she also made sure to tell Arun that he should not have provoked Anurag.  Meanwhile, Sana has been looking incredibly pretty in the house. Her Diwali outfit was a super hit, and even the next day, she looked very beautiful.
 

