Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has fans SMITTEN KITTENS with her dance video as she performs with Terrence Lewis!

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of entertainment. Following her recent debut in a song for Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen, she is now slated to grace the silver screen in a film with a well-known actor from the south.

Ayesha Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 17 due to her close relationship with Munawar Faruqui, and will star with Dulquer Salmaan in the highly anticipated film Lucky Bhaskhar. The Telugu cinema is humming with anticipation, as the film promises to be a memorable one. (Also Read: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan to participate in the show?)

Ayesha confirmed her special presence in the film by sharing the Lucky Bhaskhar poster on Instagram Stories with the message, "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Bhaskhar."

Well, not only that, Ayesha's good looks and talent is taking her places it seems.

Terence Lewis is a fabulous dancer and a choreographer and sharing the stage with him is a dream come true moment for people who are dance fanatics. Well, Terence choreographed a song ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ from the movie Padmavat which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. He teamed up with Ayesha for a small performance from the song and it is impressive.

Ayesha took to her social media handle to share the same.

