Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has fans SMITTEN KITTENS with her dance video as she performs with Terrence Lewis!

Terence Lewis is a fabulous dancer and a choreographer and sharing the stage with him is a dream come true moment for people who are dance fanatics. Well, Terence choreographed a song ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ from the movie Padmavat with Ayesha Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 16:17
Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of entertainment. Following her recent debut in a song for Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen, she is now slated to grace the silver screen in a film with a well-known actor from the south.

Ayesha Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 17 due to her close relationship with Munawar Faruqui, and will star with Dulquer Salmaan in the highly anticipated film Lucky Bhaskhar. The Telugu cinema is humming with anticipation, as the film promises to be a memorable one. (Also Read: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan to participate in the show?)

Ayesha confirmed her special presence in the film by sharing the Lucky Bhaskhar poster on Instagram Stories with the message, "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Bhaskhar."

Well, not only that, Ayesha's good looks and talent is taking her places it seems.

Terence Lewis is a fabulous dancer and a choreographer and sharing the stage with him is a dream come true moment for people who are dance fanatics. Well, Terence choreographed a song ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ from the movie Padmavat which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. He teamed up with Ayesha for a small performance from the song and it is impressive.

Ayesha took to her social media handle to share the same.

Take a look:

What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn’t Ayesha look mesmerizing? (Also Read: OMG! Ayesha Khan reveals her future plan says “I want to adopt a child” )

Shower your love for Ayesha in the comment section below!

Ayesha Khan bigg boss 17 Gangs of Godavari Vishwak Sen Lucky Bhaskhar MUNAWAR FARUQUI Dulquer Salmaan Padmavat Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Ek Dil Ek Jaan Terence Lewis TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 16:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has fans SMITTEN KITTENS with her dance video as she performs with Terrence Lewis!
MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of...
Bigg Boss 17: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on Abhishek Kumar’s comparison with him inside the house - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up...
Janhvi Kapoor's struggle against the 'Nepo Baby' label; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: There was an air of excitement in the crowd in the early 2000s as Abhishek Bachchan was about to make his debut...
Shark Tank India 3: Shark Namita Thapar addresses menstrual health issues; Encourages women's wellness prioritization
MUMBAI: Most people know Namita Thapar from her role as a judge on Shark Tank India 3. The businesswoman frequently...
Netizens Hails the Biggest track of the year 'Naina' By Diljit Dosanjh Ft. Badshah from 'Crew', Says, "Naina hits the bullseye…
MUMBAI: The first song 'Naina' from the much-awaited 'Crew' has been released and in no time it took over social media...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Angad tries to escape from Seerat’s trap
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's struggle against the 'Nepo Baby' label; Read on to know more!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 17: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on Abhishek Kumar’s comparison with him inside the house - EXCLUSIVE
Namita Thapar
Shark Tank India 3: Shark Namita Thapar addresses menstrual health issues; Encourages women's wellness prioritization
Krushna Abhishek admits Kashmera Shah
Krushna Abhishek admits Kashmera Shah's influence on his success; Calls Rohit Shetty ‘Godfather’
Munawar Faruqui
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui buys a swanky new car; good friend Paras Kalnawat welcomes his NEW BEAST!
Priyanka
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finishes the first schedule of Dus June Ki Raat alongside actor Tusshar Kapoor
Chestha Bhagat
Temptation Island India contestants Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta BREAK-UP; alleges latter has CHEATED on her!