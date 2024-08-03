Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan opens up on the INNUMERABLE SACRIFICES that her parents have made for her

Ayesha has always maintained how she is a 12th fail student and that she told her parents that she wants to pursue her career in the field of entertainment and is not interested in studies. She has spoken about how her parents supported her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:24
Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of entertainment. Following her recent debut in a song for Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen, she is now slated to grace the silver screen in a film with a well-known actor from the south.

Ayesha Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 17 due to her close relationship with Munawar Faruqui, and will star with Dulquer Salmaan in the highly anticipated film Lucky Bhaskhar. The Telugu cinema is humming with anticipation, as the film promises to be a memorable one. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has fans SMITTEN KITTENS with her dance video as she performs with Terrence Lewis!

Ayesha confirmed her special presence in the film by sharing the Lucky Bhaskhar poster on Instagram Stories with the message, "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Bhaskhar."

Well, not only that, Ayesha's good looks and talent is taking her places it seems.

Talking about her personal life, Ayesha has always maintained how she is a 12th fail student and that she told her parents that she wants to pursue her career in the field of entertainment and is not interested in studies. She has spoken about how her parents supported her.

Now, she has opened up on the many sacrifices that her parents made for her. Ayesha shared that we don’t realise but it is only a mother who will tell you to eat food and will feed you and that her father has made innumerable sacrifices for her happiness. She mentioned that he always wanted to buy a car and they bought it now. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss: Is something romantic or professional cooking between season 17’s Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar?

Keep reading this space for more information. 

Ayesha Khan bigg boss 17 Gangs of Godavari Vishwak Sen Lucky Bhaskhar MUNAWAR FARUQUI Dulquer Salmaan Padmavat Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Ek Dil Ek Jaan Terence Lewis TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav hitting content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern in this video is going viral on social media
MUMBAI : As we had reported earlier, Elvish Yadav is caught again hitting the content creator as Sagar had released a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s all what goes into the shooting of the high drama sequences of the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer!
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The show features Bhavika Sharma and...
Deepa Shahi celebrates International Women’s Day with female staff at DKP and Shahi Productions
MUMBAI : On International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, producer Deepa Shahi took time out to visit her...
Aangan Aapno Kaa: Ayushi Khurana opens up on her bond with her on-screen enemy Kashish Duggal; says ‘We are extremely…’ - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Ayushi Khurana is a powerhouse of talent and is currently a part of Aangan Aapno Kaa on SonySAB. The plays a...
From playing a sex worker to a lawyer on the screen, Shriya Pilgaonkar is thankful for embodying women from all walks of life
MUMBAI: As we celebrate International Women's Day, it is essential to recognize and appreciate the diverse roles that...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye achieves a new feat, completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Recent Stories
Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen to launch the first song Vande Veeram from Bastar: The Naxal Story in the presence of 18 CRPF families
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s all what goes into the shooting of the high drama sequences of the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer!
Anupamaa
Deepa Shahi celebrates International Women’s Day with female staff at DKP and Shahi Productions
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye achieves a new feat, completes 100 episodes!
Miss World
Miss World goes beyond glamour: Shark Tank India integration supports beauty with a purpose!
International Women's Day
International Women's Day: A deep dive into the evolving representation of women in modern Indian theatre
Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!