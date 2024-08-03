Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan opens up on the INNUMERABLE SACRIFICES that her parents have made for her

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of entertainment. Following her recent debut in a song for Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen, she is now slated to grace the silver screen in a film with a well-known actor from the south.

Ayesha Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 17 due to her close relationship with Munawar Faruqui, and will star with Dulquer Salmaan in the highly anticipated film Lucky Bhaskhar. The Telugu cinema is humming with anticipation, as the film promises to be a memorable one.

Ayesha confirmed her special presence in the film by sharing the Lucky Bhaskhar poster on Instagram Stories with the message, "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Bhaskhar."

Well, not only that, Ayesha's good looks and talent is taking her places it seems.

Talking about her personal life, Ayesha has always maintained how she is a 12th fail student and that she told her parents that she wants to pursue her career in the field of entertainment and is not interested in studies. She has spoken about how her parents supported her.

Now, she has opened up on the many sacrifices that her parents made for her. Ayesha shared that we don’t realise but it is only a mother who will tell you to eat food and will feed you and that her father has made innumerable sacrifices for her happiness. She mentioned that he always wanted to buy a car and they bought it now.

