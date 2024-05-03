Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav come together for a music video

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

Recently, for a brief period he had hosted the reality show “Temptation Island India Season 1” along with his co – contestant and friend Abhishek Malhan.

Currently, it has come to our knowledge that Isha Malviya and Elvish Yadav are coming together for a music video.

