Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra expresses joy over cute girl fans; Says ‘So happy to have so many girl fans’

Mannara was ecstatic when she posted on her Instagram story earlier today about one of the cutest interactions she had with her young female fans. She introduced herself and asked for their names at the meeting, and she sent a meaningful note afterward to convey her feelings and express her thanks for the experience.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 10:49
Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra, the popular Bigg Boss 17 participant, has gained notoriety for her interactions with other contestants as well as her career endeavors since leaving the Bigg Boss house. Mannara is well-known for her honesty, transparency, and kindness, and recently had a lovely interaction with her youthful fans, which made her very happy. She described the incident on Instagram.

(Also read: Mannara Chopra gives an insight about her next project)

Mannara was ecstatic when she posted on her Instagram story earlier today about one of the cutest interactions she had with her young female fans. She introduced herself and asked for their names at the meeting, and she sent a meaningful note afterward to convey her feelings and express her thanks for the experience. As she wrote "Me and all my girl fans... I feel so happy to have so many girl fans wherever I travel in the world. The excitement and joy I see on their faces are indescribable. All I can say is thank you for finding me relatable and for loving me so much - MC loves you."

Remembered for her generous and straightforward interactions with other contestants, Mannara emerged as the second runner-up of the show, with Munawar Faruqui winning the title. Inside the house, she initially showed interest in Munawar, a dynamic later complicated by wildcard entry Ayesha Khan, who accused Munawar of double dating.

Subsequently, Chopra grew closer to Vicky Jain, causing concern for his wife, Ankita Lokhande, who cautioned Vicky to maintain distance. Respecting the sanctity of their marriage, Mannara mentioned in an interview that she could no longer speak to Vicky, as it compromised her dignity. However, she expressed a desire to work with Ankita in the future. Recently, Ankita, Vicky, and Mannara were seen enjoying time together, indicating that relations among them have improved.

Mannara Chopra has established herself as a respectable actor in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films, showcasing her flexibility in the film industry. Her Bollywood film debut in Vivek Agnohotri's Zid failed to live up to box office predictions, thereby delaying her career in Hindi cinema. However, she had a huge career boost from being on Bigg Boss 17.

Thanks to her most recent song video, which she did with Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhishek Kumar and which went viral on YouTube, Mannara, now 32, has received numerous job offers. Mannara is currently working on an unidentified project, updates to which she often posts on her social media accounts.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra shares one thing she absolutely loves doing in Mumbai 'late at night', WATCH VIDEO)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies, and OTT projects.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Mannara Chopra Bigg Boss Munawar bigg boss 17 Jio Cinema Colors TellyChakkar TV news Brave Soul Mannara Abhishek Kumar Telugu Tamil Hindi Kannada films Bollywood film Vivek Agnohotri Zid
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 10:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
MUMBAI: Move Bastar The Naxal Story has been creating a decent buzz much before the movie was released when the teaser...
Yodha box office day 5: Siddharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday
MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been creating a solid buzz much before the movie was released, the movie that has great names...
Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra expresses joy over cute girl fans; Says ‘So happy to have so many girl fans’
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra, the popular Bigg Boss 17 participant, has gained notoriety for her interactions with other...
Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal REVEALS why he believes in young entrepreneurs; Says ‘Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often’
MUMBAI: A diverse spectrum of entrepreneurs, from the fashion to the food industries, showcased their ideas in the...
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna's breakthrough performance in the Allu Arjun-starring movie Pushpa shot her into stardom...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Sahiba's son calls someone else 'Papa'
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Recent Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal REVEALS why he believes in young entrepreneurs; Says ‘Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often’
Ekta
Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal: Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Ekta Tiwari roped in for the show
Mangal Lakshmi
Five times Mangal and Lakshmi gave us major sister goals on COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’
KUCH REET JAGAT KI AISI HA
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Exclusive! Janaki actor Veer Choudhary to enter the show
AISHWARYA SHARMA
Aishwarya Sharma dismisses rumours of being pregnant says 'My BP dropped down drastically and hence I fainted on the sets'
Garvita Sadhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith