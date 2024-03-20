Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra expresses joy over cute girl fans; Says ‘So happy to have so many girl fans’

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra, the popular Bigg Boss 17 participant, has gained notoriety for her interactions with other contestants as well as her career endeavors since leaving the Bigg Boss house. Mannara is well-known for her honesty, transparency, and kindness, and recently had a lovely interaction with her youthful fans, which made her very happy. She described the incident on Instagram.

Mannara was ecstatic when she posted on her Instagram story earlier today about one of the cutest interactions she had with her young female fans. She introduced herself and asked for their names at the meeting, and she sent a meaningful note afterward to convey her feelings and express her thanks for the experience. As she wrote "Me and all my girl fans... I feel so happy to have so many girl fans wherever I travel in the world. The excitement and joy I see on their faces are indescribable. All I can say is thank you for finding me relatable and for loving me so much - MC loves you."

Remembered for her generous and straightforward interactions with other contestants, Mannara emerged as the second runner-up of the show, with Munawar Faruqui winning the title. Inside the house, she initially showed interest in Munawar, a dynamic later complicated by wildcard entry Ayesha Khan, who accused Munawar of double dating.

Subsequently, Chopra grew closer to Vicky Jain, causing concern for his wife, Ankita Lokhande, who cautioned Vicky to maintain distance. Respecting the sanctity of their marriage, Mannara mentioned in an interview that she could no longer speak to Vicky, as it compromised her dignity. However, she expressed a desire to work with Ankita in the future. Recently, Ankita, Vicky, and Mannara were seen enjoying time together, indicating that relations among them have improved.

Mannara Chopra has established herself as a respectable actor in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films, showcasing her flexibility in the film industry. Her Bollywood film debut in Vivek Agnohotri's Zid failed to live up to box office predictions, thereby delaying her career in Hindi cinema. However, she had a huge career boost from being on Bigg Boss 17.

Thanks to her most recent song video, which she did with Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhishek Kumar and which went viral on YouTube, Mannara, now 32, has received numerous job offers. Mannara is currently working on an unidentified project, updates to which she often posts on her social media accounts.

Credit- Pinkvilla