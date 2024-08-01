Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra gets blamed for creating a fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain; netizens call her ‘Naagin’

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has seen a lot of drama, chaos and fights. The show has celebrity contestants in the likes of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel among many others.

We recently witnessed a massive fight between Isha and Abhishek during which Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth due to intense provocation. On the other hand, Vicky and Ankita have also been fighting from the time they have entered the house.

While all what Ankita has been wanting is time, love and affection from Vicky, the latter wants to play his game and in fact, is also called the mastermind. Ankita has been constantly telling Vicky about the problems that she is facing and Vicky, who thinks otherwise about those problems, feels that Ankita is too interfering. Time and again, Ankita has also pointed out how he is flirting with Ayesha Khan.

In the recent episodes, it was seen that Vicky and Mannara are casually flirting when Ankita passes a comment and Mannara snaps at her saying ‘oh please!’. Ankita tells Vicky that she is not okay with this and whenever there is something said about her, Vicky has nothing to tell them.

Another fight erupts between Ankita and Vicky.

Now, netizens have commented on this video and have gone on to blame Mannara for creating another rift and fight between Ankita and Vicky.

What do you have to say about Ankita and Vicky’s fight involving Mannara?