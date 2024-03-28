Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra IGNORES Munawar Faruqui at a party? (Watch Video)

Mannara has not chosen to let bygones be bygones as she was spotted at a recent function. While Munawar was standing with in a different social circle, Mannara was seen walking across and it appeared like she ignored Munawar!
Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui’s game was loved in the Bigg Boss 17 house and their friendship was the hot topic of discussion inside and outside of the house as well. The two kept having fights in the house but then used to settle the matter down and that was something the audience did like to see.

Even at the end of the show when Munawar was targeted by Ayesha Khan, Mannara stood by him like a rock solid support and made sure no one told him anything negative. 

(Also Read: Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav – YOUTH ICONS? Question netizens – Audience Verdict

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Also many celebrities extended their support to him which helped him in getting the votes. Since the show is over the fans are demanding that they would like to see them together in a project and that would be like a treat to watch.

However, looks like Mannara has not chosen to let bygones be bygones as she was spotted at a recent function. While Munawar was standing within a different social circle, Mannara was seen walking across and it appeared like she ignored Munawar!

(Also Read: Anurag Dobhal shares the disappointment of his Lamborghini being seized

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the video below: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

 

 

