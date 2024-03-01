Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar terminated from the captaincy task after his nasty fight with ex Isha Malviya

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. We also saw the entry of two wild card contestants Aoora and Ayesha Khan and the two are slowly gaining popularity.

Now, the Isha-Abhishek love-hate relationship has been making headlines ever since they entered the house. In the most recent events in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Abhishek has been thrown out of the captaincy task. The recent show promo also highlights a brutal altercation between the two including Samarth. Abhishek keeps telling them he wants to avoid a fight on the 1st of the month but Isha seems to have instigated him and he loses his control and things just spiral out of control. Take a look at the promo here;

Abhishek is now removed from the captaincy task. The next episode is surely going to be worth the wait.

