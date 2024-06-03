Bigg Boss 17: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on Abhishek Kumar’s comparison with him inside the house - EXCLUSIVE

Just like every season, this season was filled with controversies and fights. Abhishek Kumar was one of the contestants and his game was top notch.
Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up. 

Sehajpal has gone on to become the golden boy of music videos. Pratik has also showcased his acting chops in projects across different mediums. Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

Recently he has been part of many music videos that have become super hits.

While he was in the Bigg Boss house, his equation with Karan Kundrra who was a mentor to him at one point was talked about alot. 

They have met at shows and such, but have never really been spotted together. 

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 17 went on to have a massive fan following. Just like every season, this season was filled with controversies and fights. Abhishek Kumar was one of the contestants and his game was top notch.

Abhishek had a lot of fights in the house and his slapgate incident with Samarth Jurel gained him immense sympathy and massive fan following. There were some people who drew comparisons of Abhishek with Pratik. At a recent event, TellyChakkar in an exclusive conversation with Pratik, questioned him about the same and his take on Abhishek.

Pratik said, “I think Abhishek Kumar is doing extremely well. If he is still in the news after the fights and people still like him then he is doing something nice. We all are different in our own way and we are hardworking and passionate people. God bless him.” 

