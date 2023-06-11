Bigg boss 17: Sana Raess Khan’s father supports her daughter!

MUMBAI: Actor Sana Raees Khan has been gaining more and more popularity with each passing episode of Bigg Boss 17. The lawyer, who is known for fighting and winning high-profile criminal cases, has been a strong player in the show. She puts up her point across in the best way possible, stands up for herself and her friends, and won’t just take anything lying down.

Besides the show, Sana has been making headlines outside the house as well when the news of a defamation case filed against her has gone viral. Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has reportedly filed a defamation case against Sana for allegedly using Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s name to gain popularity.

“In none of her interviews or statements, my daughter has taken names of the people she hasn't fought cases for. She has been very passionate about her job and truthful to her profession.," says Sana's father, Adv Raees Khan.

Sana continues to shine brightly in the house, taking on challenges as they come. Her father says that he is very happy with how she is playing the game. “I am proud of the way my daughter is conducting herself in the Bigg Boss house, and for any problems that come to her in the outside world, her dad is right here to give them an answer!” he says.