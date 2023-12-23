Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Netizens lash out at Vicky Jain for getting touchy with Ayesha Khan and making her uncomfortable; call him a red flag

Now, a new video has been going viral where Vicky Jain was seen making Ayesha uncomfortable with the way he was inappropriately touching her. Netizens were seen furious with Vicky’s behavior.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 13:30
Ayesha

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings. Recently influencer Ayesha Khan entered the show where she accused Munawar Farqui of two-timing her. Now, a new video has been going viral where Vicky Jain was seen making Ayesha uncomfortable with the way he was inappropriately touching her. Netizens were seen furious with Vicky’s behavior.

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

One netizen reacted saying, “Vicky Jain is so cheap and a creep. What is this behavior?”another wrote, “Look how’s he touching her. It’s definitely a bad touch” another wrote, “That's wrong... Uska intention ho ya na ho lekin manners to nhi hi dikh rhe... Basic si baat hai, how can you touch a woman you don't know at thighs or neck like that.. When she is removing your hand...!!!!”

Although Vicky and Ankita haven been strong contestants, we have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Even recently we saw how Vicky nearly charged at her to slap her and left Ankita shocked. What’s making netizens furious is that Ankita always defends Vicky and takes a stand for him rather than taking one for herself.

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

This week, Ankita, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anurag Dobhal are nominated.

What are your thoughts on Vicky’s behavior toward Ayesha? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Anurag Dobhal MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Ayesha Khan wild card entry
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! No extension for this season the finale of the show to take place on this day
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Akka Saheb gets jealous of Ishaan getting closer to Isha
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Savi will be grateful to Ishaan for saving her life
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has a savage message for those trolling her for her Vimal advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, & Akshay Kumar, fans love it
MUMBAI: Soundarya Sharma is someone who's known for calling a spade a spade. She isn't someone who likes to mince her...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Anupama gets arrested losses her visa and passport
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Box office! Salaar takes a grand opening beating Dunki Inspite of facing clash, here are the collection of both movies
MUMBAI : Movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans, because it was the...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Box office! Salaar takes a grand opening beating Dunki Inspite of facing clash, here are the collection of both movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! No extension for this season the finale of the show to take place on this day
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has a savage message for those trolling her for her Vimal advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, & Akshay Kumar, fans love it
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
So Sweet! Ankit Gupta pays a visit to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the hospital
Gaurav Khanna
Wow: Gaurav Khanna looks dapper in his post-leap look in Anupamaa; says ‘new chapter, new beginnings’
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Vicky Jain rushes to slap Ankita Lokhande on National TV; Netizens react, “Ghar pe kya hota hoga kisko pata”
Tannaz Irani
Oh No: Tannaz Irani undergoes a major hip replacement surgery; says ‘Walking into the New Year with small but positive steps’