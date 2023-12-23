Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Netizens lash out at Vicky Jain for getting touchy with Ayesha Khan and making her uncomfortable; call him a red flag

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings. Recently influencer Ayesha Khan entered the show where she accused Munawar Farqui of two-timing her. Now, a new video has been going viral where Vicky Jain was seen making Ayesha uncomfortable with the way he was inappropriately touching her. Netizens were seen furious with Vicky’s behavior.

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

One netizen reacted saying, “Vicky Jain is so cheap and a creep. What is this behavior?”another wrote, “Look how’s he touching her. It’s definitely a bad touch” another wrote, “That's wrong... Uska intention ho ya na ho lekin manners to nhi hi dikh rhe... Basic si baat hai, how can you touch a woman you don't know at thighs or neck like that.. When she is removing your hand...!!!!”

Although Vicky and Ankita haven been strong contestants, we have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Even recently we saw how Vicky nearly charged at her to slap her and left Ankita shocked. What’s making netizens furious is that Ankita always defends Vicky and takes a stand for him rather than taking one for herself.

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

This week, Ankita, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anurag Dobhal are nominated.

What are your thoughts on Vicky’s behavior toward Ayesha? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA