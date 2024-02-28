Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan secures role in film alongside THIS South superstar

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of entertainment. Following her recent debut in a song for Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen, she is now slated to grace the silver screen in a film with a well-known actor from the south.

Ayesha Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 17 due to her close relationship with Munawar Faruqui, and will star with Dulquer Salmaan in the highly anticipated film Lucky Bhaskhar. The Telugu cinema is humming with anticipation, as the film promises to be a memorable one. Ayesha confirmed her special presence in the film by sharing the Lucky Bhaskhar poster on Instagram Stories with the message, "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Bhaskhar."

Ayesha expressed her thanks for the immense support she has received from her South Indian fans, as well as her enthusiasm to work alongside Dulquer Salmaan, whom she admires for his skill. She acknowledged her enthusiasm about her "special appearance" in the film and her honor to work under Venky Atluri's direction.

Dulquer Salmaan posted to Instagram on February 3 to reveal the first look at the film, displaying himself in a new avatar that sparked fans' interest. Lucky Bhaskhar is directed by Venky Atluri and tells the inspiring story of an ordinary man and his successes. Meenakshi Chaudhary has been cast as the lead actress in it.

Ayesha Khan began her career as a junior artist on the television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay before moving on to Baalveer Returns. Her breakthrough came on Bigg Boss Season 17, where she appeared as a wild card competitor and gained prominence for her charges against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Ayesha's upcoming ventures include her rumoured presence in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, and her role in the Telugu film Gangs of Godavari, which is set to be released on March 8.

