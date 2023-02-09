Bigg Boss 17: Surprising! Gear up to witness Salman Khan’s most stylish look for the coming season

According to a reliable source, this season will bring about something truly novel.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 will now take place. The program will debut on Colors after October 20. This has been done to prevent a conflict with the ICC World Cup 2023 league stage. In the first two weeks, India has three to four games, all of which are day and night affairs.

Given how Indians consume cricket, especially during a major event like the World Cup 2023, producers believed the TRPs would plummet. They are currently developing more complex plans for the show's theme, sets, and other essential components. And one of them is Salman Khan's fashion sense.

Also read: Exclusive! "I would love to do Bigg Boss Season 17; I don't think Salman Khan targeted me as he follows what Bigg Boss asks him to do" - Manisha Rani

In order to prepare for his role as a paramilitary officer in the Vishnuvardhan movie, Salman Khan shaved his head. On the show, he will primarily wear the same appearance. His hair would have grown a little by the end of October. According to a reliable source, this season will bring about something truly novel.

The superstar has significantly added muscle to his frame. His appearance may be grittier than in many past seasons. For Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan kept things fairly straightforward, as we saw.

The source said, "The TV version is different. People are crazy to see Salman Khan on weekend ka vaar. With his almost bald look, the team is exploring a lot of styling options."

The actor will oversee the marketing for the movie Vishnuvardhan, Tiger 3. Tiger 3 will be released in November. Fans will be anticipating Katrina Kaif's appearance with him on the Bigg Boss platform. She had previously visited Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's promotion of Phone Booth.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik, and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma are currently under consideration names. There will also be a group of mentors, including Hina Khan, Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, and others.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: OMG! Pooja Bhatt takes a stand for Manisha Rani and lashes out at Palak Purswani for ganging up against her, says “I don’t need your respect and this kind of behavior is unacceptable”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Bollywoodlife

