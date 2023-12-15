Bigg Boss 17: What! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain demanded this special service as a condition to participate in the show

Recently, the first captain of the house Munawar Faruqi was called into the confession room where he was asked to listen to the conversation Ankita had with someone and was asked about his opinion.
1

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The 17th season is currently burning up the screens where it is one everyone’s must watch list. Some of the popular contestants on the show include Mannara Chopra, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, among others.

Recently, the first captain of the house Munawar Faruqi was called into the confession room where he was asked to listen to the conversation Ankita had with someone and was asked about his opinion. Munawar later discussed it with the housemates and they all went against Ankita and Vicky, thus discontinuing the special treatment they are getting.

Ankita and Vicky received medical treatment for their scalp. While Ankita was ready to stop her service and accept the punishment, when it came to Vicky, she pleaded that he cannot stop the treatment as it is important for his appearance. 

In the medical room, Ankita was heard talking to the doctor and asking her how she is looking in the show. She also inquired about the episode where her mom had come. This was considered as taking undue advantage of their special services and thus it would have to be discontinued. 

Ankita later spoke to Munawar and said that what she spoke was unintentional and they should not have dragged Vicky into it. Munawar said that if it was one of the conditions that was agreed upon by Bigg Boss to do the show then the makers will surely consider it and work at a solution.

