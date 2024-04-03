Bigg Boss 18: Abhishek Malhan's humourous condition to join the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 helped YouTuber and social media influencer Abhishek Malhan become well-known. Despite being one of the best players and making it to the final, he lost the prize to Elvish Yadav.

On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan became quite well-known as a result of the show, and he now has a devoted fan base that frequently trends him on social media. Is he prepared to re-enter the controversial house now? Bigg Boss 18 and its contestants are the subject of a lot of conversation. Will it include Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan? He'd like to be, but only if Salman Khan does THIS for him.

Recently, Abhishek Malhan posted a video from a party night on social media. He's seen popping the cork of a bottle of champagne. "Hello @beingsalmankhan Ambani ji ji shadi se time mile to hello zaroor likhdena," reads the caption for this video.

Additionally, Further, the text on the video reads that if Salman Khan comments on this video then he will enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. His fans respond to it dramatically and humorously. "Ek Comment karke agar fasa diya taab keya karoge?" was written in one of the comments. There's a good likelihood, given his popularity on social media and elsewhere. Last but not least, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17.

To watch Abhishek Malhan on Bigg Boss 18, his ardent supporters are waiting for Salman Khan to leave a comment on the video.

Because of Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan made news recently as well. After she won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, a video featuring Manisha and Abhishek chatting on a video call became viral. During their time together in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Manisha and Abhishek developed a strong connection that has lasted. They aim to collaborate on as many projects as they can as a pair. Another participant in Temptation Island 2 was Abhishek Malhan.

