Bigg Boss 6 contestant Delnaaz Irani extends her support to Shehnaaz and is all praises for her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every a contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Shehnaz who is one the strongest contestant in the house and who is loved by one and all, before entering the house itself Shehnaz had a massive fan following and the actress is loved by one and all, she is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone, and who is loved by all the contestants?

She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers, the audience fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Delnaazz who is an ex Bigg Boss contestant took on to social media and showed her support to Shehnaaz.

Well we all know during the press conference that took place in the Bigg Boss house Shehnaaz was grilled for her relationship with Siddarth, and post that she broke down in front of Rashami.

Delnaaz said that the media was harsh on Shehnaaz, and she said that Shehnaaz biggest USP is that she can laugh at herself, and she is not a weak person.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz has a lot of fans who are rooting for her and Delnaazz is one of them.

Check out the tweet below :