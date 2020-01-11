Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan shares ROMANTIC pictures with Melvin Louis

MUMBAI: Sana Khan is a popular name in the entertainment world. She is known for participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

The pretty lady, who also worked in films like Halla Bol, Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho, is currently making headlines for her cosy pictures with her dancer boyfriend Melvin Louis. A few months ago, speculations were rife that Sana and Melvin’s relationship has hit the rocks. Rumours were also abuzz that the duo has decided to part ways. All this happened after they apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram in November. Though, Sana had squashed any such news, nothing was clear. But, now the actress has finally put all such negative news at rest by sharing some cute pictures with her beau on social media.

Taking to her social media handle, she shared some romantic pictures with her boyfriend. She captioned the same as 'My precious.'

Take a look at the pictures here: