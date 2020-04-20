Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan lands in legal trouble for his hate speech

MUMBAI: According to the latest media reports, television actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested on the charges of defamation and delivering hate speech amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

It was recently that netizens had demanded his arrest as the Bigg Boss 7 contestant posted a video on social media that was considered to be objectionable. He was said to be spreading communal hatred through the video and that irked the netizens who called for his arrest. Now, as per the latest reports, the actor has been arrested by Khar Police.

News agency ANI tweeted, "Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested & case registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders." He has been arrested under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. "He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway," revealed a Mumbai Police official as reported by India TV.

Credits: ANI, SpotboyE.com