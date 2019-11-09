News

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan comes out in support of Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss season 13 house is witnessing crazier and uglier fights with each passing day. And with the entry of six wild card contestants, the house has become much more interesting. It was only last week that host Salman Khan introduced six fiery wild card contestants, which changed the dynamics of the house changed completely and the entire game saw new sides of each contestant.

Gauahar Khan, who was seen as a guest on the current season of the show, has recently shared her opinions about the BB 13 housemates. She took to her Twitter handle and lauded former Splistvillan Paras Chhabra's game plan. She said that Paras is the most balanced and patient contestant on the show. But, warning Paras of his nonsense uttering, she said that she won't support him for his wrong doings.

