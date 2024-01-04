Bigg Boss 9 star Priya Malik and husband Karan Bakshi welcome baby boy; Names him 'Zorawar’

MUMBAI: Priya Malik, a participant on Bigg Boss 9, and her husband Karan Bakshi are now parents to a baby boy. She also disclosed that they had given their newborn kid the name 'Zorawar.'

Priya posted the announcement on Instagram, saying, "Welcoming our world into this world, Baby Zorawar!" A cartoon of Priya and Karan with their son was displayed in the video.

There are plenty of congratulatory comments on Priya's post. The actor Kishwer Merchantt said, “Congratulations.” “so so so cute,” a commenter on Instagram wrote.

In February 2024, the couple announced her pregnancy by posting a series of photos from her maternity shoot and wrote, "Mother is mothering." Earlier in an interview with a popular news portal, Priya revealed that she had suffered from a miscarriage and lost her baby in the first three months of pregnancy.

She said that coming from a loss to another pregnancy was very difficult for her. Malik said that people talk about pregnancy but not miscarriage. which was a difficult phase.

"I remember how, after I got pregnant again, every ultrasound would feel like an exam that you are scared you may fail. You don’t know when to celebrate with everyone. You don’t know whether to feel anxious, excited, or nervous, but gradually, you do learn to trust your body," she added.

Priya Malik got engaged to Delhi-based businessman Karan Bakshi in 2019. Later on, on October 10, 2022, they exchanged vows.

Priya Malik became well-known after making an unforgettable guest appearance on the controversial Bigg Boss 9 reality show. She has also appeared in several other shows, such as Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol, Nazar, and others.

