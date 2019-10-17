News

Bigg Boss appreciates Sidharth Shukla

17 Oct 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Amidst all the controversies happening in the BiggBoss 13 house, whether related to personal comments on each other or heated arguments during the tasks, Siddharth Shukla is the only contestant in the house who is turning out to be the best player. In the last episode we saw him motivating #TeamShukla to give their heart and soul in the task, no matter what the result turns out to be and the boost was appreciated not only by the viewers but BiggBoss also, He said, "after the team meeting of Sidharth with his team, our expectations increased that the task will go in the right direction"

The actor is known for giving his best in all the tasks and plays them with full integrity and loyalty towards his team.

