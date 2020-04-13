Bigg Boss: Check out this TB video when KRK hit Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been one of the best reality shows on television. The show that started in the year 2008 is a brand today. Every year the contestants of the show have grabbed the headlines and are remembered for their game and fights in the house.

Let’s do a slight rewind to Bigg Boss Season 3 which was a controversial season, and the host was none other than Bollywood mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

We had contestants like Bakhtiyaar Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Aditi Gowitrikar, Shamita Shetty, Rohit Verma, Vindu Dara Singh, Poonam Dhillon, Sherlyn Chopra, Pravesh Rana, Kamal Rashid Khan etc.

Since the start of the show, Kamal R Khan had made headlines as he was getting into a tiff with everyone. Whether it was his fight with Bakhtiyaar or Vindu, he had a fight with everyone.

Now we came across a video of one the fights between KRK and Rohit Verma where Shamita was hit with a bottle.

Vindu was controlling him, and telling him not to hit Rohit, as its against the rules.

To which Kamal said that he cannot control his anger and he has anger issues.

Post this, Bigg Boss disqualified him from the show, due to violence.

Fights in the Bigg Boss house were happening since season one, it’s only it more intense in the upcoming seasons.

Vindu was the winner of Season 3 whereas Pravesh was the first runner up of the show.

We wonder if Salman Khan was the host of the season, how would he react to this incident?

