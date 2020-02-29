Bigg Boss duplicate show restrained by Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows. After entertaining audience with 12 seasons, the show aired its 13th season last year which concluded this month. The grand finale of the show took place on 15 February 2020. Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner while Asim Riaz bagged the runner-up position.

The Colors TV show has gained immense popularity. Now, as per the recent reports by the Times of India, a Chennai based event company Andaman Xtasea Events Pvt Ltd (AXEPL) was planning to shoot a show on the similar lines for which they rented a villa with camera installed.

Bombay High Court’s Justice BP Colabawalla directed the AXEPL to not conduct auditions for the show after a petition was filed by Endemol Shine Nederland Producties (ESNP) and its Indian subsidiary. They also asked the company to pull out the advertisements and to refrain themselves from using Taglines, “Isse Apna Hi Ghar Samjho” and “Yeh bhi toh apna hi ghar hai”.

ESNP which is represented by advocate Hiren Kamod came to know that AXEPL is about to launch a show on the similar lines of Bigg Boss and Big Brother in November last year in the Andaman and Nicobar Island and AXEPL also replied to the legal notice accepting their mistake. The company assured that they won’t infringe with ESNP’s copyrights.

However, when the matter was looked at by a private investigator hired by ESNP, they found that the makers planned to air the show on two YouTube channels. The court also stated that it is “a systematic attempt to come as close as possible to the ESNP trademarks and show to deceive the public or somehow associate the impugned mark and show with the plaintiffs.”