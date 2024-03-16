Bigg Boss: Fan - Fiction! Nitizens demand to bring the old format of the show bringing tough ration budget task to nomination in the confession room back in the upcoming seasons

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. It's the number one reality show. Now the fans have come out and spoken about how they feel that the old format of the show should return back.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and celebrated reality shows on television.

The show has gained a lot of popularity and today it has become a cult show on television and the hosting by Salman Khan has made it a brand and today the episodes go viral.

The show has completed seventeen years and all seasons have been very successful and the contestants have made it big in the entertainment world and especially the ones who make it to the end.

In the earlier seasons one did see how the show used to have tough Ration budget tasks at times even nomination task, captainship task, the nomination you used to take place in the confession room which all have stopped since the past three seasons.

The fans and audience feels that they want the old format of the show to come out where all these things should be introduced to make the show more interesting and one can see who is better than the other.

Fans feel that those times were when contestants used to really play the game and plot and plan against each other in order to survive in the show but these days they are not put through that situation and at times the drama and fights look fake and unwanted.

Check out what the fans had to say about the show :

Karan Shlokh: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows and I love watching it but there is no doubt that I miss the old touch of the show where task used to happens for captainship, nomination used to happen in the confession room and the show used to be interesting and I wish that format would come back.

Sheena Singh: Bigg Boss is one of my favourite shows and I miss the old touch in the show and I hope the show comes back with the old format as it was fun to watch especially those ration budget tasks.

Kabir Khajuria: The old format of the show used to make each episode very interesting and the contestants used to fight for their survival in those tasks but now since the three seasons, no such tasks are being introduced and it's not interesting. I hope the makers bring back the old format in the upcoming season.

Pooja Raichand: The last three seasons weren't that interesting as I feel the old format should return as I miss watching the tasks, the nominations that used to take place in the confession room those were the days and the show was interesting.

Aman Khanna:  I do find Bigg Boss interesting in spite of the old format that was eradicated from the show where the tasks don't happen, nomination isn't in the confession room but that's fine as change is good and it needs to be accepted.

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss is one of the most interesting shows and majority of the fans want the old format to return back. 

