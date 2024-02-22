Bigg Boss, KBC: Here's how Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan skyrocketed India's two biggest reality shows

Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : The Indian television sector has seen several reality shows come in, but only a few of them have struck the right chord with the audiences. Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati are the only two leading shows that have made their names in every area of the nation. While these shows have been actively streaming on television for many years, the one thing that plays a key role in their connections with the masses is their hosts.

It is well known that Salman Khan has been the face of the blockbuster reality show Bigg Boss for more than a decade, and his superstardom, hosting abilities, and connection with the masses have boomed the show Bigg Boss and given the show its due identity on the globe. While Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, their mass interaction has made KBC what it is today.

The global popularity of these two shows and their journey to becoming the biggest television brand lies in the fact that both Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan coming into foray works as crucial for them. One can't even imagine any other host except Salman Khan for Bigg Boss. Salman Khan not only interacts with the contestants but also understands their problems and works as a mentor for them.

Bigg Boss has been loved by the masses for so long. Every time, the show garners immense popularity owing to the superstardom of Salman Khan. In the last 14 years, Salman Khan has boomed the reality show Bigg Boss by consecutively keeping it at the top with the highest TRPs ever registered for any television reality show. Salman Khan's connection with the masses and the way he hosts the show also stamp the fact that he is the most relevant host for the show, and having been part of the show for 14 years also makes evident to the fact that he continues to remain the most in-demanded host for the reality show.
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 18:33

