Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt shares insights on youth mentality in Bigg Boss, Challenging stereotypes

MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most renowned actresses made an appearance on the Bigg Boss OTT version recently. Pooja is well-known for her superhit films. In a conversation with the popular news portal, she clarifies her views by providing an inside look at the mindset of the young people on Bigg Boss.

Pooja Bhatt had an open discussion with a popular news portal about why she believes the next generation of Bigg Boss contestants are wired differently. She discusses patriarchal ladies and feminist men and draws comparisons between these relationships and the Bigg Boss youth.

“I just came out of the most mass-appeal show called Bigg Boss, after fourteen weeks. The youth there are engineered very differently from this lot,” she observes.

Bhatt recalls her experience, noting, “I remember telling them that I just did a show with people who are truly the youth because they were all sixteen, seventeen, eighteen. Twenty-six is not youth. Twenty-eight is not youth; in fact, in our business, you're over the hill at that age. It was a reality check, but nobody wanted that reality check.”

She adds that at a young age, every emotion is on the surface, including friendships, which often aren't real.

The actress from Sadak discusses sisterhood in modern society. In response to a colleague who says that women can do great things together, Bhatt says, “I completely agree, but unfortunately, there are women, and then there are women. Just as men are human, and then there are men. So, I think I know some of the greatest feminists in the form of men. And I know some of the most patriarchal women out there too.”

She goes on to say that she knows a lot of women who think that the only way to succeed is to degrade other women. Praising the organic sisterhood that developed between her co-stars in Big Girls Don't Cry, Bhatt attributes it to real compatibility rather than artificial situations, as seen with Bigg Boss's young competitors. She gives the casting directors credit for their smart choice of actors for the roles.

Starting on March 14, Big Girls Don't Cry can be watched on Prime Video. Leading parts are portrayed by Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood. Important supporting roles are played by Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and Mukul Chaddha.

