Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Falaq Naaz on Guilty or Not Guilty: I really like suspense thrillers and feel blessed to be a part of the web series "Guilty Or Not Guilty"

MUMBAI: After her Bigg Boss stint, Falaq Naaz is now a part of the web series titled Guilty or Not Guilty. The actor talks about her latest project.

"Yes, after 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' this is my first shoot and my first show, and Touchwood, it's a web series that I've been waiting for so long. I agreed to do it because it's a murder mystery, and I play the one who is blamed for the murder. At some point, she confesses, but there is still a question of whether she is guilty or not. I play the main lead Samaira, and I'm enjoying this role because it's amazing with lots of suspense. I really like suspense thrillers and feel blessed to be a part of this web series," she says.

Falaq feels OTT platforms are giving competition to one another, but both are great platforms and have their own importance. "They can't be compared. I love television, and if in the future I have the opportunity to play a lead role on television, I will definitely do that," she adds.

The actor is also particular about the kind of work she associates herself with. "I am very clear about it. Instead of bold scenes, a good story is important to me. I have always been selective about my work, and I'm not comfortable showing my skin on screen. This is a clean web series, and there are various examples of clean web series. It depends on the actor and what type of work they want to choose; it's a personal choice, and everyone should respect that," she says.