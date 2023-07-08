Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : OMG! Falaq Naaz finally talks about her relationship with Avinash Sachdev

Falaq Naaz grabbed the headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season and her relationship with Avinash and now in a recent interview she spoke about the bond.
FALAQ NAAZ

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 2”, where the game is being liked by the audience.

Her friendship with Avinash is spoken about in her fights with Abhishek, but she is a contestant who doesn’t break down.

She was seen as a strong contestant, but later on, her game dropped a bit. She couldn’t voice her opinions and take a stand, which backfired completely. She was eliminated from the house, owing to a lack of votes.

The one topic that was the point of discussion was her bond with Avinash as he has proposed to her in the house and she has told him that she wants to take things slow and didn’t disapprove of his proposal.

She also told him that they would be out of the house and they would meet and get to know each other and then they would think of taking things ahead.

Now in an interview, Falaq spoke about Avinash’s failed relationships and whether she sees them as red flags.

The actress said “I did speak to him about it and I did ask him about his past relationships and he said that he has a lot of friends and he believes in sorting fights and then I asked him if he believes in sorting things then why did his first three relationships break”

She further said “He said the people who came into his life tried to change him. Like during the dating phase you like the person for who they are and you don’t want to change them and the expectations in a relationship becomes that you want to change that person and then you tell that person not to do things and it becomes claustrophobic as you feel earlier he was different and not he is different that’s what Avinash told me”

“Then things came on his family and he told me from his three relationships only his marriage life was good as she didn’t try to change him and he didn’t discuss much with me about it as the parents were involved,” said Falaq.

Well, it seems there is no doubt that Falaq and Avinash’s relationship and friendship were loved by the audience.

Well, it seems there is no doubt that Falaq and Avinash's relationship and friendship were loved by the audience.

