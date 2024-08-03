Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav gets violent once again and gets into a fight with a person

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild–card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non–wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

Recently, for a brief period, he hosted the reality show “Temptation Island India Season 1” along with his co–contestant and friend Abhishek Malhan.

Now the winner has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier, a few months back he had made headlines for hitting someone at the restaurant and the video had gone viral on social media.

Now once again he seems to have got involved in an incident like this.

On social media, a person claims that he had gone to meet Elvish Yadav and how he along with eight – to nine men beat him and his friends he showed the bruise on his lips and told everyone to wait as tomorrow he would release the whole video and show exactly what happened.

Well, until now Elvish hasn’t yet come out and said anything about the incident, but seems like he is in trouble for a controversial reason once again.

