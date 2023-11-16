Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as Salman Khan would come and would give his insight about the show. As per sources, Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 09:00
Alizeh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted tomorrow where Salman Khan will come and give his insight about the show and will reveal who has done good and who hasn’t.

As we know that on every “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode a celebrity guest would come and interact with the host and the contestants of the show.

As per sources,  Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht will be gracing the show where there would be promoting their upcoming movie “Farrey”

ALSO READ :Exciting! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gives a glimpse of his new project, says “Surprise Soon”

They would be having some fun segments with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show and would be having a good time.

There are a lot of fights and drama happening in the Bigg Boss house as the housemates aren't getting along with each other.

We did see how Ankita and Vicky are having so many issues and keep fighting and now Vicky has shifted to the Dimag room and Ankita is still in the Dil room which upsets her and she lashes out at Vicky.

On the other hand, Aishwarya and Neil also have issues but they are trying to sort it out, Ankita becomes the target as she gets the maximum votes for nomination.

Well, there is no doubt that with the cast “Farrey” the episode is going to be quite entertaining. 

Are you excited to see the cast on the show?

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-Exciting! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gives a glimpse of his new project, says “Surprise Soon”

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 Alizeh Agnihotri Sahil Mehta Zeyn Shaw Prasanna Bisht TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 09:00

Tiger
Box office! Tiger 3 is roaring at the box office like a real tiger, it is all set to hit the 200 mark, check out the collection
Latest Video
