Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted tomorrow where Salman Khan will come and give his insight about the show and will reveal who has done good and who hasn’t.

As we know that on every “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode a celebrity guest would come and interact with the host and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht will be gracing the show where there would be promoting their upcoming movie “Farrey”

They would be having some fun segments with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show and would be having a good time.

There are a lot of fights and drama happening in the Bigg Boss house as the housemates aren't getting along with each other.

We did see how Ankita and Vicky are having so many issues and keep fighting and now Vicky has shifted to the Dimag room and Ankita is still in the Dil room which upsets her and she lashes out at Vicky.

On the other hand, Aishwarya and Neil also have issues but they are trying to sort it out, Ankita becomes the target as she gets the maximum votes for nomination.

Well, there is no doubt that with the cast “Farrey” the episode is going to be quite entertaining.

