Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary to participate in the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful reality show on television and till today, fans keep speaking about the contestants. A few names were rolling during the time of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and now there are reports that they would be in the main show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 17:30
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for its OTT season, which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

The fans have now predicted the possible contestants for the upcoming season.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan gets dismissed as the captain of the house for breaking this rule of the game; Jiya Shankar wins the captaincy task

As per sources and fan clubs, Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary who were almost confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was suddenly pushed to the main game that would be telecasted on COLORS from the month of October, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, when the show began and all the names were revealed the fans and audience were shocked that Awez and Mahesh weren’t a part of the show, but now there is news doing the rounds that they might be seen in the main game.

There is time for the show to begin but since their name was doing rounds for the OTT format there is a possibility that they could be part in the new show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan gets dismissed as the captain of the house for breaking this rule of the game; Jiya Shankar wins the captaincy task

 

 

 
 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Bigg Boss Season 16 Voot Salman Khan Colors Jio Cinema Awez Darbar Mahesh Poojary TellyChakkar Shiv Thakare Abdu Rozik Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Shalin Bhanot Tina Dutta Sajid Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Pyaar ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni: Oh No! Ravi puts his life in danger to save Pratiksha!
MUMBAI:  Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
OMG! Have Sony TV’s RaYA, ArAnsh and KIaan taken over as the most popular couples in TV right now? Find out why!
MUMBAI: Sony entertainment Television, has been home to stories that hit people close to home. The channel is kown for...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : OMG! Cupid strikes Bigg Boss house as something is brewing between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malan
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s declared as a blockbuster season. One of the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan began their journey as a challenger in the show
MUMBAI :  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Paloma Dhillon’
Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “
Latest Video
Related Stories
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan began their journey as a challenger in the show
Priyanka
Kya Baat Hai! After Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the latest to ace the Sultry Chiffon Saree trend taking over the internet!
Shoaib Ibrahim
Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture of son with Dipika Kakar, says “purest form of love”
Uorfi Javed
OMG! Uorfi Javed on getting lip fillers and botox, “It’s the most painful thing ever, be careful”
EKta Kapoor
WOW! Check out the JAW-DROPPING paychecks of the leading ladies of EKta Kapoor's Naagin series