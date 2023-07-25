Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for its OTT season, which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

The fans have now predicted the possible contestants for the upcoming season.

As per sources and fan clubs, Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary who were almost confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was suddenly pushed to the main game that would be telecasted on COLORS from the month of October, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, when the show began and all the names were revealed the fans and audience were shocked that Awez and Mahesh weren’t a part of the show, but now there is news doing the rounds that they might be seen in the main game.

There is time for the show to begin but since their name was doing rounds for the OTT format there is a possibility that they could be part in the new show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

