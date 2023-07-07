Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in in the main game of Bigg Boss ; read to know more

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing very well and has created history when it came to viewership. Now as per fan clubs, three contestants from OTT might once again participle in Bigg Boss 17 though there is no confirmation on the same.
Bigg Boss Season

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The show has entered the third week and is doing really well as the contestants are giving a lot of content to the show.

We did see how Jiya became the captain of the house and she saved herself from getting eliminated.

As usual, Bebika had a fight with Jad and Bebika, we also saw the torturous task that Jiya had to do in order to regain her captaincy.

Also during the nomination task, we saw how everyone was nominated and only Abhishek and Pooja weren’t but then later on the actress was nominated as Jiya got the power to save herself.

We also how Jiya took revenge on Manisha by putting her behind bars for breaking rules and everyone was shocked as they excepted Cyrus to go the jail as he was the one breaking maximum rules.

As we had reported earlier, Bigg Boss Season 17 will begin within 2 – 3 months for now and the fans have already speculated that a few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT will be participating in the game.

As per the fan clubs at least three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT will be entering Bigg Boss Season 17 just like the previous one but there is no confirmation on the same.

The fan clubs suggest that Manisha Rani and Bebika seem fit for the show as they would give a lot of content to the show as on OTT itself they do so much.

During the live feed, they did see Abhishek Mallan saying that if he wins Bigg Boss OTT he might get a chance to go in the main house and that game would be so interesting as you are locked in for four months and you need to survive there for so long.

Well, there is no doubt that the three names that are suggested by the fan club are perfect to take part in the main show and the content they would generate will give in the good TRP ratings.

The last Bigg Boss Season was very successful and it was among the top 10 shows when it came to the BARC rating.

Even Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has gained great viewership on Jio Cinemas and it had created history with the number of views it’s a blockbuster on the OTT platform.

Who among the OTTians would you like to see in the main house of Bigg Boss?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

