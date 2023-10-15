Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out who is the highest paid contestant of the show this season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants have entered the show and finally have begun the game.

This year, Ankita - Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma - Neil Bhatt, Isha Malvia -Abhishek Kumar, Manasvi Mamgai, Sunny Arya, Munawar faruqui, Anurag Dhobal, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Naved Yusufi, Rinku Dhawan, Feroza Khan, Soniya Bansal, Arun Srikant are the contestants for this season.

The show has 17 contestants in the show where three are couples and the rest are singles who are celebrities and YouTubers.

Here we bring you the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17.

As per sources and fan clubs Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande are the highest paid contestants of the show.

Ankita becomes the highest paid contestant of the show as she is getting 12 Lakhs per week and then Munawar is getting paid around 7 - 8 lakhs per week.

Well, there is no doubt it will be interesting to watch the two play.

Are you excited to see Ankita and Munawar in the show ?

Let us know in the comments below.

