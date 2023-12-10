Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Elvish Yadav’s ex - girlfriend Kirti Mehra is not participating in the show but this what new she would be doing

Bigg Boss Season 17 will be beginning soon and the contestants are almost locked for the show. As per sources, Kriti wouldn’t be part of the show as she is starting something new.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

As we had reported earlier that Elvish Yadav’s ex – girlfriend Kirti Mehra had been approached for the show and that she was almost finalized as a contestant as a video had cropped where she had said that something exciting was happening.

But now as per fan clubs Kirti is not doing the show and that the good news was that she is opening a restaurant for herself.

Well, the fans were expecting to see her on the show as she would be a good contestant for the show but it seems like things didn’t work out for her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Elvish Yadav's ex - girlfriend Kirti Mehra is not participating in the show but this what new she would be doing
