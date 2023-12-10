Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh's gang member and best friend Faiz Baloch is a confirmed contestant

Bigg Boss Season 17 will be beginning soon and the contestants are almost locked for the show.As per sources, Faiz Baloch will be participating in the show.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?)

As per sources, Faisal Shaikh gang member and best friend Faiz Baloch could be participating in the reality show. 

His friend Adnaan Shaikh took on to social media and said that their friend Faiz Baloch is going to start a new journey and that he will have to do it all alone. 

The fans feel that the journey that he is talking is about is Bigg Boss and now he is the confirmed contestant of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that he is apt for the game as his training and advise would come from his friends which includes Faisal Shaikh too.

The gang is very famous and have a massive fan following.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023, it will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm.

The fans are excited for the new season and can't wait to know who the contestants would be.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?)

BIGG BOSS
