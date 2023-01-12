Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Isha Malviya breaks up with Samarth Jurel for this shocking reason; the relationship comes to an end

Bigg Boss is known for its drama and fights in the house and now in the upcoming episode, Isha and Samarth will have a huge argument which will lead to their break up.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.  

One of the reasons is that the contestant is giving a lot of content to the show and hence its keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Isha Malviya has been grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek in the house.

Initially we did see how she used to Roam around Abhishek and then played with his feelings where he broke down a couple of times and bursted out crying.

Then later on Samarth entered the show as a wild card contestant and he did bring a gap in the two and declared him as Isha’s present boyfriend.

After his entry, Abhishek moved on and Samarth and Isha’s love story was seen in the house where the fans have seen how they both have their moments and faults their love.

Whoever comes on the show and evicted contestants have said that their love story looks very fake and that it all seemed planned.

TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know that Isha and Samarth will be ending their relationship for this reason.

In the upcoming episode, Isha and KhanZaadi will have a major fight where the two will go personal and will target their families and the singer will tell Isha that her game is only to Rome with two boys who create a fake love angle and survive on the show.

Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17

That’s when Samarth will come in between and tell them to not take his name and to keep him out of all this.

Pos that Isha and Samarth will have a major fight which will lead to their break up where Isha will say that she doesn’t want to be with Samarth and that she ends the relationship.

Well, it seems like the two have ended their love story and now would be playing the individual game.

Finally, Isha was strong and took the decision of breaking up with Samarth and it’s the end of their love story.

What do you think about this pair?

Let me know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17

