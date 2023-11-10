Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rinku Dhawan to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

As per sources, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rinku Dhawan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

Things have worked out and the actress has been confirmed for the show and one would see her as the contestant of the show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023, it will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm.

The fans are excited for the new season and can't wait to see who the contestants would be.

