Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir to participate in the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show. As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Soundous Moufakir has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 20:13
Soundous

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens up about his mystery girlfriend, “woh alag hai, Uski life bahut private hai…”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Soundous Moufakir has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

If things work and she comes on board then she would be apt for the show as we have seen her game in MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla and she is a perfect choice for Bigg Boss.

Well, the show is all set to begin from the last week of September and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha Badshah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 20:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OMG! Vanraj in a dilemma as he cannot take a decision on his marriage with Kavya
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir to participate in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “It has to be the travel and adventure which made me say yes for the movie” Apoorva Arora on her movie Lost and Found
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting space, we have...
Pandya Store: Amba’s Masterstroke to call Off Dhaval and Natasha's wedding
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will next be seen in Dream Girl 2. The film is a sequel to the 2019...
Exclusive! “This story has the heart on the right place” Rithvik Dhanjani on his movie Lost And Found
MUMBAI: Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Dream Girl 2
Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pushpa
Will Pushpa be able to convince women weavers from Raanki amidst Viren’s evil plan on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
KKTHI SHEMAROO
Breaking! Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho wraps up shoot, to go off-air on this date
Titli
Exclusive! Star Plus’s Titli is not going off-air despite rumors, will shift to a new timeslot! Read to Find Out!
Shaily Priya Pandey
Exclusive! Shaily Priya Pandey of Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se gets injured on set, read to find out more
Rithvik Dhanjani
AWW! Check out the special wish of Rithvik Dhanjani for ex - girlfriend Asha Negi
Priyanka
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda collaborate for a special project