Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

During the live feed one can see Munawar and Anurag Dobale having an argument.

Munawar didn’t know that Anurag had cleaned the garden area and directly told him that he hasn’t done it to which the YouTuber tells Munawar that for no reason he is picking a fight with him.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui enters the house; Salman Khan wishes he wins the show

That’s when Munawar will turn to Ankita and tell her that since the beginning of the show Anurag isn’t speaking to him well and has been ignoring him to which Anurag denies this accusation.

Well, seems like the two wouldn’t be getting along in the show and would be at loggerheads in the coming week.

Yesterday the contestants had entered the house and on the stage itself Salman Khan has predicted Munawar as the winner of the show and since he entered we did see how he began the play by not trusting Manaara Chopra.

On the other hand, Anurag was seen planning how to go ahead in the game with his Dimaag contestants.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui enters the house; Salman Khan wishes he wins the show