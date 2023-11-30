Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to achieve this milestone

Munawar Faruqui is turning out to be one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss Season 17 and fans see him as the finalist of the show. Now, the ace comedian has hit a milestone and has become the first contestant to achieve this.
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.

He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with Rs. 20 lakhs cash prize and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss Season 17.

He has been playing the game well and a couple of times, Salman Khan praised him for the way he is playing and how he gets along with Vicky, Ankita and Mannara.

The fans love watching his game and view him as a strong contestant of the show.

Munawar becomes the first contestant to achieve a huge milestone.

The ace standup comedian has touched 1 million tweets on social media in less than 24 hours, where his fans have bestowed a lot of love and support on him.

Well, there are no surprises there as Munawar has a huge fan following and is loved by one and all.

There is no doubt that he is going to go a long way in the game and might be one of the finalists of the show.

Munawar is apt for the game and the fans are super excited to watch him play. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

