Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber Harsh Beniwal confirms his participation in the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show As per sources, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal has been approached to be part of the reality show and the talks were on between him and that makers of the show.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

As per sources, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal has been approached to be part of the reality show and the talks were on between him and that makers of the show.

He has confirmed the news as he shared the symbol of Bigg Boss and confirmed his entry.

Well, the show is all set to begin from the last week of September and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

