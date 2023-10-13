Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game

Bigg Boss Season 17 will be beginning soon and the contestants are almost locked for the show. Salman Khan has begun shooting for the show and on Sunday all the contestants will be revealed.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 14:18
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same until the show begins.

Yesterday we did see how Salman Khan visited the sets of the show and also did the tour of the Bigg Boss house and showed the audience a glimpse of it.

As per sources, all the 17 contestants of the show will be entering the show tomorrow

The contestants will relax on Saturday and their game will begin on Sunday.

Well, the fans are super excited for the new season and for the game to start.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Ankit Gupta MUNAWAR FARUQUI Armaan Malik Mohit Sehgal Sanaya Irani Vivian Dsena Shikha Aggarwal Sharma Ali Merchant Manasvi Mamgai Sunny Arya Salman Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 14:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Move over AryaLie, Sumbul’s chmeistry with THIS co-star is now reigning over the fans hearts! Read to Find out!
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as...
Explosive! Shivangi Joshi talks about her reaction to rumours about she being replaced on a show because of poor acting skills
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved celebrities on television today. While she rose to immense fame with...
Vanshaj: Interrogation! Haseena cross-examines Vidur in court
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Pushpa plays garba in light of Tana Bana's loss
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Tilotama puts a condition in exchange for Tara’s life
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Tiger
Surprising! Tiger 3: YRF unveils innovative Diwali release strategy for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film on November 12?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumbul
OMG! Move over AryaLie, Sumbul’s chmeistry with THIS co-star is now reigning over the fans hearts! Read to Find out!
Uorfi
Must Read: Uorfi Javed makes shocking revelations on Bharti Singh’s podcast; says, ‘From the time I have started earning, I do not feel the need to get married…’
Rohit
This is how Rohit Suchanti loves to prank co-star Aishwarya Khare on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi!
minal
EXCLUSIVE! Minal Bal opens up being apprehensive of taking up Asmita's character in GHKKPM, reveals how the makers are portraying reality in the story through the show and much more
Kritika
MUST READ! Kritika Kamra on her heartbreak and how she dealt with it: I was young and didn't know what I had to protect and what I had to say. I lived more like not as guarded as I am today. I just learnt after that to never do this again
Simran
Exclusive! Would love to play a negative lead or be a part of a TV show or OTT project based on supernatural genre: Simran Budharup