Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik does a special dance with Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful seasons as it gained good TRPs and was among the top ten shows when it came to BARC ratings.

Today is the finale of the show and finally the winner of the show would emerge and the audience would come to know who would be the winner of the show.

Ankita, Munawar, Arun, Mannara and Abhishek are the top five finalists of the show.

The entire top five finalists are really strong and it would have been difficult for the audience to vote for their favorite as the winner of the show.

As we had reported earlier, Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the show as they would be promoting their upcoming show Dance Deewane.

They would be talking about the show and how they would judge the show and what the audience can expect from it.

Bigg Boss Season 16 famous contestant Abdu Rozik will also be coming on the show and interacted with the contestants and Salman Khan.

He would also be dancing with Madhuri Dixit on the song “Pehla Pehla Pyar” from the movie “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ and would be showering his fondness and love on the mega star and will also be giving some flowers to the actress.

Abdu will also be shaking a leg with Sunil Shetty on the song “Hai Hukku Hai Hukku” and will be having some fun.

Well, there is no doubt Abdu is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss and whenever he comes on the show the audience love watching him on screen.

