Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : OH NO! Arun Mahashetty gets evicted out of the finale race at the fifth position

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end today and the winner of the show will be announced today.

Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek and Arun were the top five finalists of the show and one of them would be crowned as the winner of this season.

The first elimination from the finalists is done and Arun Shrikanth Mashetty has been eliminated from the show as the fourth finalist of the show owing to less votes.

Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan entered the house and were given a task where the contestants had to put the bebble inside the pot and whose water would turn red they would be eliminated and unfortunately Arun's water turned red and he was eliminated.

He did play the game well but he was a quiet player and rose slowly into the game he was known for his friendship with Sunny aka Tehelka and their friendship is still remembered by the audience of the show.

He also got along with each other in the show except for Abhishek as he had many fights with him.

But he along with Munawar was the only YouTuber who managed to make it to the finalists of the show.

No one accepted him to make it to the finale of the show but with the love of his fans he made it as he wasn’t nominated that often on the show.

Well, now the top four finalists of the show are Mannara, Ankita, Munawar and Abhishek and one of them would be lifting the trophy and would emerge as the winner of the show.

No doubt that Arun played the game well and we wish Arun the very best for his future projects.

Well played Arun!

