Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the list of YouTubers that are approached to be part of the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As per reports this season the house would be divided into three sections, Dildaar, Dumdaar and Dimagi Dimag.

In the Dildaar side people will be living a luxury life, Dumdaar people would be living in a non - luxury life whereas Dimagi Dimag will be those contestants who Bigg Boss will be giving special powers.

Almost all the contestants have got locked in and a few names have been confirmed.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But post the success of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, for the first time two YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav were contestants of the show and their popularity and fan base made the show very successful.

Post that, this upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the makers have approached various YouTubers to be part of the show where some have been confirmed for the show whereas some haven’t.

Here we bring you the list of YouTubers who have been approached for the upcoming season :

1 Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider



Anurag during Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 had revealed in his video that he has been offered the show, but he is still in two minds whether he should do the show or not. But, seems like he has made his mind and will be seen in the upcoming season.

2. Armaan Malik and Payal Malik



Armaan is known on YouTuber for marrying two times and living with his two wives and children and he has a vlogging channel where he showcases the life he leads. He was approached for the show, things worked out and soon, he would be seen on the show.

3. Samrat Gaur



Samrat is a very famous YouTuber and he has been approached to be part of the show. Talks are on between him and the makers and there is no confirmation if he would participate in the show or not.

4. Kirti Mehra

Kirti is a known YouTuber and made headlines when it was reported that she was Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Elvish’s ex girlfriend. Now, she is been approached for being a part of the show and things have worked out. She could be one of the confirmed contestant.

5. Sunny Arya

Sunny is known as a YouTuber and now he has been offered the show. The talks are on between him and the makers of the show. Now, things have fallen in place and he will be seen in the new season.

6. Nischay Malhan

Nicchay Malhan who is a very successful and popular YouTuber and also is the brother of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan. He was offered the show but he declined it as he didn’t want to be part of the show.

7. Carry Minati



Carry Minati is a very successful and popular YouTuber and he was offered this upcoming season. But like before, he declined the offer saying that he not fit for the show.

Well, the audience are super excited to see who would be the contestants of the show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023. It will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm.

