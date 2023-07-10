Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma becomes the target of the house as Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar term her as the weakest contestant of the show

The new season of Bigg Boss has began and now the contestant are going all out to be seen in the show. Today, the first “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will take place and Aishwarya will be the target of the contestants of the show.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

Today the first “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will take place where Salman Khan would come on the show and would tell which contestant would be playing well and who was on fault this time.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! No elimination to take this “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode ?

Tiger and Kriti will come as guest on the show and they will enter the house to play a small game with them where they have to mention the one person’s name whom they feel that their first week was a flop show.

Munawar and Abhishek Kumar will pick Aishwarya Sharma as the one contestant who they thought would play the game but then she has done nothing on the show and half the time the two only sit and talk and discuss and there is zero involvement  in the game.

Aishwarya fights back and says that she is not like Abhishek and all where they just get into the fights for no reason and she will play the game as per what she think is right.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya hasn’t yet began to play the game and guess the contestants are waking her up so that she begins playing the game.

What do you’ll think is Munawar and Abhishek pick right?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bebika Dhurve to be the first guest on Bigg Buzz hosted by Krusha Abhishek

 

